The Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Strengthening Project (SVGCMEMS) has donated sea turtle monitoring supplies valued at EC$3,218 to the Fisheries Division.

According to a media release, the handover, which took place on October 1, included items such as headlamps, raincoats, water boots, and buckets to support conservation work at key nesting sites in Colonaire and Sandy Bay.

The donation builds on earlier efforts by SVGCMEMS, which this year trained over 20 community volunteers and supported late-night patrols during the nesting season.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by the World Bank, the US$3.65 million project aims to strengthen coastal and marine ecosystem management across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related