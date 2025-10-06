SVG joins the global community in observing World Teachers’ Day
St. Vincent and the Grenadines has joined the global community in commemorating World Teachers Day.
World Teachers’ Day is held annually on October 5 and this year the day was observed under the theme “Recasting Teaching as a collaborative profession”
Minister of Education, Curtis King spoke to the importance of the theme.
Minister King said the Government will continue to promote a collaborative teaching profession to further enhance the education sector.