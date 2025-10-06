Motorists and pedestrians will see some changes to the traffic flow in capital Kingstown when the New Kingstown Port becomes operational later this month.

Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne said the existing traffic flow to and from Port Kingstown will be revised to optimize the movement between the projected volumes.

Minister Browne said minor road improvements will be undertaken to facilitate easier access to and from the port.

The Urban Development Minister said a traffic volume assessment study was commissioned when the port project began.

