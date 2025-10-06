Education Ministry commences Mathematics Enhancement Programme

The Ministry of Education has commenced a Mathematics Enhancement Programme to improve performance in Mathematics across all levels.

In response to a question in Parliament on Monday, Minister of Education Curtis King said a focused approach has been taken with Mathematics, given the national average.

The Minister said the Math Enhancement Program is spearheaded by competent educators of Mathematics and is being done in conjunction with the Global Partnership for Education and the Caribbean Development Fund.

Minister King added that there are also capacity building opportunities for Teachers of Mathematics through the same programme.

