Sandals to construct New Beaches Resort in Central Leeward
Sandals Resorts is expanding its operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, one year after the opening of Sandals Resorts SVG at Buccament Bay.
A signing ceremony will be held today for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope. It will be a 360-room facility costing more than 300-million US dollars.
The document will be signed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and a top official from Sandals Resort.
The signing ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.