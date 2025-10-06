Finance Minister reports over $500 million in Government revenue for first eight months of 2025

This country’s current revenue amounted to over 500-million dollars during the first eight months this year.

This, from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves as he provided the Government’s fiscal performance in response to a question in Parliament last Monday.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government also saw an increase in Revenue and Grants.

And, according to the Finance Minister there was also an increase in total expenditure this year in comparison with the two previous years.

