Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Monday 6th October,2025 Z Jack October 6, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print A National Day of Prayer is being observed in St. Vincent and theGrenadines today under the theme “Standing Together in Faith.” Gailorn Browne has more in today’s special report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/NATIONAL-PRAYER-DAY-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Finance Minister reports over $500 million in Government revenue for first eight months of 2025 Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Finance Minister reports over $500 million in Government revenue for first eight months of 2025 Z Jack October 6, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Sandals to construct New Beaches Resort in Central Leeward Z Jack October 6, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Education Ministry commences Mathematics Enhancement Programme Z Jack October 6, 2025