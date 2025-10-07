Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stephenson said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has long recognized that energy transformation is central to environmental protection and economic stability.

He made this statement during his remarks as co-chair for the Forum on Italy–Latin America and Caribbean Partnership – Rome Session being held under the theme “Energy Cooperation as a Pillar of Italy–Latin America and Caribbean Partnership”.

Minister Stephenson extended gratitude to the Government of Italy and the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security for convening the forum and for their longstanding cooperation with the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean — and particularly with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said this country’s partnership with Italy is grounded in shared principles of sustainability, solidarity, and innovation.

Minister Stephenson noted that over the years, the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy has worked closely with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in several meaningful areas.

He noted that these are not isolated projects — but part of a broader Caribbean vision for a clean, resilient, and inclusive energy future. He asserted that for the Caribbean, the transition to sustainable energy is also a matter of survival.

