The Government has distributed over three thousand University scholarships to Vincentians so far, this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this disclosure during a ceremony held last evening for the presentation of seventy-five Munroe University Scholarships to Vincentian students at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government believes that through education, the nation will continue on its path of development.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he knew many youths growing up with him, who were full of potential, but never got the educational opportunities to fully excel in life.

He appealed to the youths of the nation to maximize the educational opportunities being provided for them by the Government. He also reinforced his administration’s commitment to holistic access to education for every Vincentian.

