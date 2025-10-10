Beaches Resort Project expected to create over 1,000 jobs in SVG

More than one thousand Vincentians are expected to gain employment at Beaches Resorts at Mount Wynne.

This announcement follows the landmark agreement signed this week between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Sandals Resorts International.

Construction of the new Beaches Resort represents a 500 million US dollar investment, the largest single tourism development in the nation’s history.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the resort will be built in phases and is projected to create thousands of jobs.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also outlined the duty free concessions that will be available for Beaches Resort.

Meanwhile … Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, announced that design work for the new 500-room Beaches Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to begin in 2026.

The Beaches Resort project underscores the Government’s continued commitment to expanding the country’s tourism infrastructure, creating sustainable jobs, and enhancing the nation’s global visibility as a premier tourism destination.

