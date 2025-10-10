As the nation marked National Prayer Day this week, Pastor Junior Cottle of Harvest Bible Chapel, High Point Church, used the occasion to call for a return to biblical values.

Speaking on Radio, Pastor Cottle urged citizens to read their Bibles and cultivate a deeper relationship with God, linking the practice to stronger moral decision-making.

Citing a recent study, he noted that individuals who read Scripture regularly are more likely to make positive life choices, evidence, he said, that “science is now proving what faith has long known: that God’s Word transforms lives.”

