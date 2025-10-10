PM Gonsalves delivers Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas Memorial Lecture in Dominica

The Life and times of the late Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Rosie Douglas was remembered last night at a Memorial Lecture.

This country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the lecture to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the passing of the former Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reflected on some of the contributions made by Mr. Douglas, as he paid tribute to the legacy of the late Dominican Leader.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described the late Rosie Douglas as a visionary, who left an indelible mark on Dominica and the wider Caribbean.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, delivering the Rosie Douglas Memorial Lecture in Dominica last night.

Rosie Douglas died on October 1, 2000, just eight months after being elected Prime Minister of Dominica, following national elections held on January 31.

