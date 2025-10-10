Taiwanese Ambassador hails Acute Care Hospital as milestone in SVG–Taiwan relations

The construction of the Acute Care Hospital is one of the proudest achievements in the bilateral relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

This is according to Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan.

Ambassador Fan was speaking at the ceremony to mark Taiwan’s 114th anniversary on October 7.

Ambassador Fan said Taiwan is also introducing the Health Information System here.

