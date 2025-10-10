PM Gonsalves says unemployment has fallen significantly

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that his government has significantly reduced unemployment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, at a time when Vincentians are free to seek work anywhere in the region or beyond.

Speaking on Radio, the Prime Minister pointed to ongoing and planned investments, including the expansion of Sandals Resorts in SVG, as key drivers of job creation.

He criticized the Opposition’s rejection of the resort project, warning that over 2,000 Vincentians could be left without critical employment opportunities if such developments are blocked.

Dr. Gonsalves stated that unemployment has now dropped to below 10 percent, marking a major milestone for the country’s labour market.

