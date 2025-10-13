Grenadines Affairs Minister applauds Union Island’s resilience at opening of Ferry Terminal and Market

The spirit of the people of Union Island has proven to be unbreakable, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Grenadines Affairs, Benarva Browne made this statement while speaking at Saturday’s opening ceremony for the Union Island Ferry Terminal and Market.

Minister Browne asserted that the Union Island recovery project is an indication of the positive developments that can come from true collaboration.

Minister Browne said the project represents the Government’s commitment to build back better.

