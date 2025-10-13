Prime Minister Gonsalves reaffirms steadfast support for the Republic of China-Taiwan

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reaffirmed his government’s steadfast support for Taiwan, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined in celebrating the 114th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) last week.

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to caution against the Opposition’s plans to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Methodist Church Hall, the Prime Minister warned that “elections have consequences”, referencing the Opposition’s declared intention to break relations with Taiwan and pursue ties with mainland China, if elected.

Describing the issue as a “vital question” that directly affects the country’s livelihoods, economy, and national development, Prime Minister Gonsalves urged Vincentians to consider the risks inherent in such a shift, particularly as the nation approaches general elections.

He reiterated the value of SVG’s long-standing partnership with Taiwan and called for continued, principled engagement with the island nation.

