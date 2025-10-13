Jaydealeah Chambers crowned winner of PMACY Ignite! Talent Search

Jaydealeah Chambers is the winner of the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council’s talent search held at the Calliaqua Playing Field, last evening.

Dubbed Ignite, six finalists competed in the finals of last evening’s talent search.

The judging for the competition was done over a period of weeks commencing with the preliminaries, semi-finals and finals.

For winning the competition, Chambers took home twenty thousand dollars.

She was followed by Mathew John in second place, who took home three thousand dollars and Hannah Archibald in the third position, who took home two thousand dollars.

