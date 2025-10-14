President of the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU), Michael Sayers, is raising concerns about the declining participation of men in small business and entrepreneurial development.

Speaking at this morning’s opening ceremony of a business seminar hosted in partnership with the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) , Sayers noted that while investment in micro, small, and medium enterprises is growing, many young men are being left behind.

He warned that men appear to be becoming increasingly marginalized, particularly when it comes to taking advantage of training and self development opportunities.

Addressing participants, Sayers encouraged them to make full use of the seminar as a stepping stone toward self-reliance and economic empowerment.

