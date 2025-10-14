The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America, has expressed sadness at the passing of the late former Consul General, Selmon Walters.

The Consulate said Walters will be remembered for his unwavering dedication, commitment to service, and contribution to strengthening the ties between Vincentians here and in the Diaspora.

Consul General, Rondy Luta McIntosh said Walter’s legacy of leadership and advocacy for the interests of citizens abroad and his contributions as a Minister of government, will continue to inspire all.

Mr. Walters passed away yesterday in the USA.

