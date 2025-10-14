The Government will be providing some relief to Vendors who will be operating out of the new Ferry Terminal and Market in Union Island.

Minister of Urban Development and Grenadine Affairs, Benerva Browne announced on the weekend that the vendors will operate free of cost until January 2026.

Minister Browne said the rent-free period is to allow vendors a chance to recover and reinvest in their businesses.

The new Ferry Terminal and Market facility in Clifton, Union Island, was opened on Saturday.

