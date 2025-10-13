PM Gonsalves highlights major government investment in Union Island’s post-Beryl recovery

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government has spent a significant amount of money on the Union Island recovery project following hurricane Beryl, as it should, to ensure that all Vincentians enjoy a comfortable life.

He made this statement during Saturday’s official opening ceremony of the new Union Island ferry terminal and market, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The new terminal features a modern open-air market, retail spaces and comfortable passenger waiting areas, enhancing both commercial activity and travel convenience for residents and visitors

This project forms part of a public/private partnership between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and British businessman Ian Wace and his Gumbolimbo Group.

Prime Minister Gonsalves outlined some of what was done to ensure that life on Union Island return to some sense of normalcy.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said with the myriad of challenges coming out of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, it was a miracle that there was no public health crisis in the Grenadines.

He also said government has already worked on about one thousand, one hundred houses in Union island following the Hurricane.

