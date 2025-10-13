SVG enters new era in Maritime Development with launch of MPOC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is entering a new era in maritime development with the formal launch of the Modern Port Operating Company (MPOC), a key milestone in the ongoing transformation of the nation’s port.

That’s according to Chief Executive Officer of the St Vincent and The Grenadines Port Authority, Carl James, who declared that after decades of operation, the Authority is now entering “a new era defined by technology, efficiency, and global competitiveness.”

As part of this shift, he announced that the SVGPA will transition into an independent regulatory body tasked with overseeing policy, safety, and operational standards, while the newly formed Modern Port Operating Company will take over day-to-day management of the port.

James emphasized that the transition remains ongoing, but critical. He further outlined the role of the Modern Port Operating Company.

