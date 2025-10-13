Prime Minister Gonsalves reaffirms National Importance of Modern Kingstown Port Project

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reaffirmed the urgent national importance of the $750 million modern port project, calling it both a “strategic necessity” and a “practical imperative” as St. Vincent and the Grenadines positions itself for economic resilience in the post-banana trade era.

Speaking at a press conference this morning hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority to announce the formation of the Modern Port Operating Company (MPOC), Dr. Gonsalves pointed to the collapse of the preferential banana regime and this country’s exposure to the open global market as key reasons for the new port’s development.

Without this modern facility, he warned, the country remains at a serious disadvantage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related