Government achieves significant milestone with soon to open Modern Kingstown Port

The Government has achieved another significant milestone with the soon to be opened Port Modernization Project in Kingstown.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority hosted a Media Conference yesterday to discuss the transition to the 750-million dollar Modern Port.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said there will now be enhanced efficiency for persons conducting business at the new facility.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority, Carl James customers will soon see the full digitization of the Port Authority.

