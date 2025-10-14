Credit Union Week Activities highlight Co-operation and community development in SVG

Several activities are being held this week to coincide with International Credit Union Day, under the global theme “Co-operation for a Prosperous World”.

This year’s observance is of special significance as it coincides with the International Year of Co-operatives (IYC 2025), declared by the United Nations to highlight the vital role co-operatives play in building inclusive, equitable, and sustainable societies.

The activities spearhead by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cooperative League celebrations began on Sunday, October 12, with religious observances held in churches across the country.

On Thursday, October 16, International Credit Union Day will be celebrated by each credit union in its own unique way, recognizing milestones, honoring pioneers, and expressing appreciation to members for their continued trust and support.

The celebrations will culminate on Friday, October 17, with the National Credit Union and Co-operative Exhibition at the Kingstown Post Office Car Park.

This event will showcase the products and services of the nation’s credit unions and co-operatives, demonstrating their vital role in promoting financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and community development across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

