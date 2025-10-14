Traffic Department announces new routes for motorists with Opening of Modern Kingstown Port

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Parnel Browne said significant changes will be made to the flow of traffic in Kingstown, as a result of the opening of the new Port Facility.

Speaking on Police on the Beat programme last night, Superintendent Browne said motorists will be required to use different routes to enter and exit the port.

Superintended Browne said there are also changes for motorists who want to gain access to the Leeward Bus Terminal.

