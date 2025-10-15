Obituaries MRS EDITH KEANE Z Jack October 15, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print MRS EDITH KEANE better known as EDITH YOUNG of Texas, USA formerly of Lower Questelles died on Thursday October 9th at the age of 98. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 8th in Houston, Texas.Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Voice of the Disabled hosts march and rally to mark International White Cane DayNext: MR CAMERON VERROL DECOURCEY CADOGAN Related Stories Obituaries MR CAMERON VERROL DECOURCEY CADOGAN Z Jack October 15, 2025 Obituaries MR HENRY DECTOR STAPLETON Z Jack October 13, 2025 Obituaries MRS ENA BENNETT Z Jack October 13, 2025