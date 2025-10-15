Voice of the Disabled hosts march and rally to mark International White Cane Day

The Voice of the Disabled is today hosting a special march and rally aimed at raising awareness and celebrating the resilience and independence of the blind community.

The event which began earlier today forms part of activities to observe International White Cane Safety Day.

In an interview with NBC News, Founder and President of the Voice of the Disabled, Cheryl Adams, said the event is about more than just visibility, but education and empowerment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related