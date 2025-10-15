Local Credit Unions to mark Credit Union Day this Thursday

St Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to join its global counterparts to celebrate International Credit Union Day, this Thursday, October 16th.

It will be observed under the global theme “Co-operation for a Prosperous World”.

During a message in observance of International Credit Union Day, President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cooperative League, Miriam

Roache said the credit union movement, with more than eighty-two thousand members across the country has had significant impact on the lives of Vincentians.

She said credit unions are a proven pathway to socio-economic growth, as they give Vincentians the tools to achieve their financial goals.

Roache said the resilience and unity shown by credit unions reflect the spirit of St Vincent and the Grenadines, as the country prepares to celebrate its 46th anniversary of independence.

She also encouraged the public to support the activities being held throughout this week.

This year’s observance is of special significance as it coincides with the International Year of Co-operatives (IYC 2025), declared by the United Nations to highlight the vital role co-operatives play in building inclusive, equitable, and sustainable societies.

