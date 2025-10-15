Anglican Diocese of the Windward Islands pays tribute to late retired Archbishop

The Anglican Diocese of the Windward Islands said the passing of Retired Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez marks the end of an era in Anglican leadership within the Caribbean and beyond.

According to a release issued by the Diocese, expressing sadness on the passing of the retired cleric:

Archbishop Gomez served with distinction and unwavering faith, leaving a profound impact on the Church and on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Throughout his ministry, Archbishop Gomez championed unity, integrity, and service—principles that guided his work both as Bishop of Barbados and later as Archbishop of the West Indies. His leadership extended beyond the pulpit, shaping policies, nurturing young clergy, and strengthening the bonds of fellowship across the Province, the release added.

The Anglican Diocese of the Windward Islands Office located here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines said it gives thanks for his life of faith and service— that inspired so many to live with compassion, courage, and devotion to God.

