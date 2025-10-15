Modern Port Operating Company to take charge of all day to day port operations

Chief Executive Officer of the St Vincent and The Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA), Carl James said the authority has officially split its regulatory and operational functions, a move which marks a major step toward improved accountability and global best practice.

At a press conference on Monday, James announced that the SVGPA will now serve solely as an independent regulator, overseeing port policy, safety, and standards, while a newly formed entity, the Modern Port Operating Company (MPOC), will take charge of daily operations.

James also outlined MPOC’s operating footprint, which will include full management of port logistics, customer services, equipment, and infrastructure.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related