Sandals Resort will pay 41.66 million Eastern Caribbean dollars for the purchase of lands at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope, where the Beaches Resort is to be constructed.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this disclosure during last week’s signing ceremony with Sandals Resorts, for the construction of the Beaches Resort.

The facility will comprise 500 rooms and cost more than 500-million U.S dollars.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the agreement covers fifty-one acres of land at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope and the construction of the resort will be done in phases.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Beaches Resort is expected to have one thousand seven hundred staff members, when it becomes operational.

He said the agreement is that seventy percent of the staff must be Vincentian for the first twenty-four months that the Resort is in operation.

