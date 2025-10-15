The General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited, GECCU, has reaffirmed its commitment to education by awarding bursaries to five of its young members pursuing studies at the community college and university levels.

The ceremony was held this morning as part of GECCU’s ongoing bursary programme which began in 2017 and has since contributed over $200,000 in educational support.

Chairperson of GECCU’s Scholarship Committee, Bernisa Roberts said the initiative reflects the credit union’s dedication to its social responsibility, noting that the awards are granted based on merit.

Chief Executive Officer Maxine Richards Johnney told the awardees that education remains one of the most powerful tools to improving lives, and encouraged them to stay focused.

