PM Gonsalves SVG will not support IMO Net-Zero Shipping Framework proposal at the UN

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not be voting yes on measures being pushed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for a Net-Zero Shipping Framework (NZF), aimed at reducing emissions in the maritime sector.

He made this statement during this morning’s edition of NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme, acknowledging that today’s vote is a very important one.

The United States has issued a warning to countries, including those in the Caribbean that plan to vote in support of the measures.

Washington said that President Donald Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States, or harms the interests of the American people.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says there are consequences either way that countries vote on the issue, but St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not be voting yes, as this will increase shipping costs significantly.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he has to protect consumers who will be affected by U.S Retaliatory actions, if there is a yes Vote on the issue.

He says judgment is required and this country will not be voting yes on the issue.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related