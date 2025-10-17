Local FAO representative says Caribbean can rapidly end hunger with proper policies in place

UN FAO Local Correspondent Dr. Colleen Phillips said the region has both the knowledge and capacity to rapidly end hunger, provided enabling policies are in place.

Dr. Phillips was speaking at the recent launch of activities for World Food Day, and emphasized that improving access to markets is key to reducing inequalities, building resilience, and ensuring food reaches those who need it most.

Dr. Phillips also highlighted the importance of full market participation, access to drought-resistant tools, and scaling up existing frameworks.

Collaboration, she added, remains critical to accelerating progress toward sustainable food security.

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization UN FAO Local Correspondent Dr. Colleen Philips.

