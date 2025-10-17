Tourism Minister says Beaches Resort signing kicks off a Significant Period for SVG’s tourism development

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James said this is a significant period in the Tourism Development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the recent signing ceremony for the construction of a Beaches Resort at Mt. Wynne/Peter’s Hope, Minister James said this country continues to show the rest of the world that it is carving out a niche as a globally competitive destination.

The Tourism Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not competing with its sister countries in the Caribbean region.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related