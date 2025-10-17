Prime Minister Gonsalves unveils two new publications

A ceremony was held last night for the unveiling of two publications by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves – Regional Integration in Our Caribbean and Labour is Working for All.

The book launch, under the theme “Ideas that shape a Nation” also coincided with the 31st anniversary of the formation of the Unity Labour Party.

The book launch featured an enlightening conversation between Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Historian Dr. Cleve Scott.

Dr. Gonsalves addressed the reason for writing the Book on Regional Integration.

Dr. Gonsalves also spoke to the importance of having steadfast leadership in these times.

Historian, Dr. Cleve Scott gave high commendations for the book on Regional Integration in Our Caribbean.

