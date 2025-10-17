The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards commemorated World Standards Day with a Recognition ceremony for the national Technical Committee that developed the country’s Broadcasting Code of Practice.

The code of practice serves as the code of conduct establishing the acceptable levels for broadcasting operations within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards, Ezra Ledger outlined four rules that led to the establishment of the Broadcasting Code of Practice.

Ledger said the Broadcasting Code of Practice is also intended to be used as a quality tool.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related