Bush Tea Festival invites Vincentians to “Discover the Power of Plants” this Friday

The Annual Bush Tea Festival of the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services, will take place on Friday October 24th, on the Library’s compound.

“Discovering the Power of Plants: A taste of Nature from Your Cup” is the theme on which the festival will focus.

The festival aims to promote awareness and appreciation of local herbal traditions, highlighting the cultural, medicinal, and educational significance of bush teas in Vincentian heritage.

It will feature a display of local herbs, used for teas and medicinal purposes, accompanied by informative posters detailing their benefits.

Additionally, patrons will enjoy a book exhibition, featuring literature on local herbs, natural remedies and traditional medicines.

Festival Coordinator, Librarian Donna Mason-McLean says “this festival is an excellent way for families and visitors to connect with the rich heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while discovering the power of plants.”

In conjunction with the festival, the Library will conduct a lecture on the uses and benefits of herbs, offering insight into how these natural infusions have supported community health across generations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related