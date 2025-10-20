GECCU President calls for balanced societal support for Youth

President of GECCU, Michael Sayers, has issued a call for balance in how society supports its youth, urging that boys and young men must not be left behind.

Speaking at GECCU’s annual bursary award ceremony last Wednesday, Sayers highlighted the absence of male recipients and warned against a growing trend of male marginalization, particularly in education and small business.

While commending efforts to empower girls, he stressed the importance of giving boys equal encouragement and opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related