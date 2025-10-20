Nephrologist urges public to take kidney health seriously
Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar has urged the public to take kidney health seriously, warning that lifestyle and diet choices play a major role in preventing kidney disease.
In a recent interview with NBC News, Dr. Browne-Caesar cautioned against excessive salt consumption, noting that high-sodium diets can lead to hypertension, a key risk factor for kidney damage.
She also encouraged the public to stay properly hydrated, adding that inadequate fluid intake can impair kidney function and affect other vital organs.