Minister Gonsalves praises impact of PMACY at Youth Excellence Awards
Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has underscored the significance of the Prime Ministerial Youth Advisory Council on Youth.
The Minister was speaking at the Youth Awards on Saturday night where twenty-five Vincentian youths were recognized for their achievements in a number of different fields.
Minister Gonsalves said the Council has been instrumental in contributing to important decisions of the Government.