Schools’s Independence Rally Set to place later this week at Arnos Vale Sports Complex

Advanced preparations are being made for the hosting of the National Schools’ Independence Rally scheduled for later this week.

This year’s rally is themed “Cheers to 46: Honouring Our Scholars: Celebrating Our Nation”, serving as a celebration marking the 46th anniversary of Independence, while recognizing academic excellence across the nation.

The Ministry of Education will host the Rally on Thursday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex , in collaboration with the National Independence Committee.

Meanwhile … Chairman of the Independence Committee, Rodney Small says a Cultural Parade will also be held on Thursday aimed at showcasing the country’s identity.

The National Schools’ Independence Rally will be held on Thursday, 23 October 2025, beginning from 9:00 in the morning at Arnos Vale Playing Field .

Remarks will be delivered by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Minister of Education, Curtis King and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke.

