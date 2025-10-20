Equipment transferred to Modern Kingstown Port ahead of official opening this weekend

Several pieces of equipment were transferred to the new Kingstown Port yesterday in preparation for the official opening later this week.

Speaking at a ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph said the Government has spent a significant amount of money to purchase the equipment.

According to the Prime Minister, several consultations were held on the best suited equipment to purchase for the Port.

Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority, Carl James said the aim is to ensure that the machines will improve the environmental footprint of the Port.

The new Kingstown Port is scheduled to open on October 25, 2025, and will be managed by a company called the Modern Port Operations

Company (MPOC).

