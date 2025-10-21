‘I Love St.Vincent and the Grenadines ‘ sign returns to Kingstown as Invest SVG continues beautification drive

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero its continuing with their work programme to assist with the beautification of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, as part of activities to observe this country’s 46th anniversary of Independence, Tesorero says an “I LOVE ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES” sign has once again been erected at the Old Treasury building site in Kingstown.

He says a billboard was also placed at the same location, showcasing Vincentian heritage and traditions.

