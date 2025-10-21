Monologue inspired by 302-Year-Old British Letter to be performed at St.Goerges Cathedral

United Kingdom national with Grenadian roots Desirée Baptiste, will perform a dramatic monologue this Wednesday evening, at the St. Georges Cathedral in Kingstown.

Baptiste, who is currently a guest of focus at the diocese of the Windward Islands will perform a one-hour play-poem focusing on a letter that an enslaved person from Virginia wrote to the archbishop of Canterbury who lives in London, asking the archbishop for freedom and education for children.

Speaking to NBC News, Baptiste said she wants to inspire literary artists with the presentation dubbed “Incidents in the life of an Anglican Slave,” which she will perform free of charge.

Baptiste said her presentation is the first ever imaginative response to be inspired by anything in the Lamberts Palace archive, highlighting that the letter is 302 years and the first documented piece of writing from an enslaved person in the British Empire.

