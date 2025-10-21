Delta Airlines to begin flights from Atlanta to SVG in December

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James has confirmed that another U.S Based International Airline will soon begin flying into the Argyle International Airport.

He said recently at the State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference that Delta Airlines will commence operations from Atlanta to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on December 20th, this year.

Minister James, who had previously hinted that a new airline will be operating here, said the flights will ensure the continuation of the nation’s tourism transformation.

Minister James said the Delta Airlines flights will bring significant numbers of passengers from the United States’ South coast, a market this country has been trying to tap into for quite some time.

He said the Government is also working closely with a number of regional airlines to increase flights from across the Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related