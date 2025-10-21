Modern Kingstown Port to officially become operational this weekend

The operationalization of the new Port Kingstown from this Saturday, will mark a huge achievement for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne.

She said the country needs a new and improved port to ensure greater efficiency.

Minister Browne said the Port employees have been preparing for the commencement of operations at the new port for years, undergoing an extensive amount of training and educational development.

She said this is important, to ensure that the employees are fully certified and capable of conducting their duties at the new facilities.

