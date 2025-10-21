PM Gonsalves urges public to focus on positives ahead of Modern Kingstown Port Opening

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to the public not to get sidetracked by negatives, but to focus instead on all the positive developments taking place across the country.

He made this statement on Sunday as several pieces of equipment were being transferred to the new Kingstown Port in preparation for the official opening, later this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said we live in a real world where sometimes things happen that are beyond the control of anyone and when issues arise in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Government address them in the soonest possible time.

He said while there was an unfortunate situation which recently occurred with a small part of the ceiling at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, the positive from this is that the visiting medical team at that time conducted fourteen brain surgeries.

