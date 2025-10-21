SVG Environment Fund encourages curiosity among Youths

The Executive Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, Stephan Hornsey, is urging greater public engagement, especially among youth, in environmental issues, emphasizing that curiosity leads to awareness, problem-solving, and long-term sustainability.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Hornsey explained that he believes that the more people learn about their environment, the better equipped the nation will be to protect it.

